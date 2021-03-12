LISTEN: Property Finder’s CEO Details The Company’s Move From Print To Digital

In this week’s episode of the Dubai Works business podcast, the Founder CEO of Property Finder Group Michael Lahyani, joins us. Michael is a pioneer in innovation and technology in the real estate industry. With his expertise, yhe company has grown exponentially through the years into an impressive and culturally diverse team of 300 individuals, while generating over 14 million monthly website hits across its six countries of operation.

Property Finder is a real estate portal that facilitates the house hunting journey for both, buyers and renters.

Launched in 2007, propertyfinder.ae is owned and operated by The Property Finder Group which also owns and operates real estate portals and CRMs across the MENA region and Turkey.