LISTEN: Ramy Assaf Of Zbooni Talks Small Businesses And How They Can Leverage Income In A Pandemic

This week we are joined by Ramy Assaf the Founder and CEO of Zbooni on the Dubai Works podcast.

The company has been founded in 2017 and started as a chat commerce venture enabling payments through WhatsApp.

What is Zbooni and how did this company help out small businesses in Dubai (especially since the pandemic hit)?

Well, Zbooni is on a mission to help provide access to digital commerce tools, ultimately supporting our merchants to start, run and grow their business.