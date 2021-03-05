د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

LISTEN: Ramy Assaf Of Zbooni Talks Small Businesses And How They Can Leverage Income In A Pandemic

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

This week we are joined by Ramy Assaf the Founder and CEO of Zbooni on the Dubai Works podcast.

The company has been founded in 2017 and started as a chat commerce venture enabling payments through WhatsApp.

What is Zbooni and how did this company help out small businesses in Dubai (especially since the pandemic hit)?

Well, Zbooni is on a mission to help provide access to digital commerce tools, ultimately supporting our merchants to start, run and grow their business.

Freelancers, Instagram sellers, startup brands are being empowered by this integral digital marketplace tool

The company empowers small businesses to get paid faster and easier through a unique message based commerce system. Whether you are a freelancer, Instagram Seller, or sell your products/services at a physical location – Zbooni is a tool you can leverage.

Ramy has managed to raise $5m to fund expansion, and in this episode, we will be discussing the success that is Zbooni, the impact of Zbooni on the small businesses in the MENA region and what is next for the company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zbooni (@zbooni_app)

Assaf sat down with Richard Fitzgerald to discuss how Zbooni came up in the world of fintech and payment providers in the Middle East

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zbooni (@zbooni_app)

Skip to 20:55 to hear about how Zbooni helps empower small businesses to thrive online

While you’re at it, keep up with today’s top trending stories in Dubai on The Lovin Daily: Baby With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Receives An AED8 Million Treatment Funded By Dubai Ruler

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?