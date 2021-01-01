د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: Neelam Keswani Discusses Bringing Beauty Brands That Aren't In The UAE

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Neelam Keswani, Founder of Glamazle, a UAE-born online beauty and fashion store in the GCC.

Besides being inspired by The Devil Wears Prada and Anne Hathaway’s iconic lines to name the brand, Glamazle, Keswani sat down with our DUBAI WORKS host Richard Fitzgerald to discuss how the company came to be, the effect of UGC content from influencers and happy customers to a business and more.

Keswani also announced coming up with a few more beauty products, in addition to its pre-existing lip brand Glam Berry

Keswani mentions being inspired by the love that the exclusive products received, which has pushed her to come up with more beauty products in the future.

 

Believing completely in the power of e-commerce, Keswani’s company is solely focused on staying online not just in the GCC but in parts of Africa and the Levant

 

