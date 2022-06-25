د . إAEDSRر . س

PODCAST: A Sustainable Jewellery Brand Is Adding Some Ethical Bling To Your Wardrobe

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, we spoke to Priyanka Sarkar, a jewellery designer and the CEO at House of Biori- A contemporary, sustainable jewellery brand.

The store is currently redefining the jewellery market in the UAE. Priyanka highlights how her company has been adapting to the digital age through innovation, and the importance of focusing on sustainability in jewellery too.

House of Biori handcrafts unique and ethical fashion jewellery for men and women

Their products are created by artisans in sustainable communities across India, Africa, Eastern Europe and Thailand. They take pride in not having any middlemen, mass production or unfair wages.

 

A post shared by House Of Biori🌏 (@thebiori)

