LISTEN: One Of The Clearest Explanations Of Clean Energy You Are Likely To Find

On this week’s episode of Dubai Works, a business podcast for Smashi TV, we were joined by Sanjay Dabur, Vice-President and Head of Energy Business at Sharaf DG Energy.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Sanjay Dabur has spearheaded Renewable Energy business development with a focus on Solar Energy in the Middle East region for the Sharaf Group.

Sharaf DG is well known in the consumer electronics and retail space, but today or focus is on energy, their initiatives for residents, businesses and practices that are in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Furthermore, the Sharaf Group is a conglomerate of companies in Electronics Retail, Construction, Travel & Tourism, Financial Services, IT Services and Shipping. Established in 1976 the Sharaf Group of companies are built on a team of over 10,000 professionals from all over the world.

In this episode of Dubai Works, Sanjay Dabur and Richard Fitzgerald spoke about the current energy and environment and sectorUN’s 2030 sustainable development goals: