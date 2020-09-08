Latest
22 Items That Clearly Show Which IPL Team You’re Rooting For!
22 Items That Clearly Show Which IPL Team You’re Rooting For!
When your team’s got it… you flaunt it!
Rajasthan Royals
22. Shower your love to the Pink City and the pink team with this Rajasthan Royals Reusable And Waterproof IPL Mask.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
21. Wear this Rajasthan Royals Pink Tee during the IPL season or causally around Dubai to show your admiration for the royale team!
On Amazon for AED 36.75.
MUMBAI INDIANS
20. Mumbaikars support your Mumbai Indians by donning on this Cotton Blended IPL MI Mask.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
19. Keep it simple and sweet with this Mumbai Indians Tee.
On Amazon for AED 71.50.
18. Keep it real and classy with this Unisex MI Replica Cricket Jersey.
On Amazon for AED 89.00.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
17. Those from the Silicon Valley of India, support your hometown with this Premium Quality Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Black T-Shirt!
On Amazon for AED 60.00.
16. A Royal Challengers Bangalore Cotton Blended Mask because well… ’tis the new normal.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
15. Sip in style, showing off your fave team with this IPL Royal Challenger Bangalore Designer Black Coffee Mug.
On Amazon for AED 126.00.
Chennai Super Kings
14. Chennai, CHENNAAAIIII!!! Show your full support to this Dhoni-led franchise with this Chennai Super Kings IPL Cricket Jersey!
On Amazon for AED 149.99.
13. Carry this Dhoni-factor CSK IPL Ceramic Mug with you throughout the IPL season this 2020 and show off your undying love for the man and his team!
On Amazon for AED 113.00.
12. Or proudly wear this Cotton Blended CSK IPL Mask.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
Kings XI Punjab
11. Shout HADDIPAAA for the Kings XI Punjab with this Cotton Blended Mask!
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
Delhi Capitals
10. Bleed blue with this Cotton Blended Delhi Capitals IPL Mask.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
9. Dress in all blue to show your support to the capital with this Delhi Capitals IPL Cricket Jersey.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
8. Don on the saffron orange Cotton Blended SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Mask to support your Hyderabad team.
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
7. Izz no secret who you’re supporting with this Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Uniform Jersey.
On Amazon for AED 139.99.
Kolkata Knight Riders
6. Let your Cotton Reusable Kolkata Knight Riders Mask do all the talking this IPL season!
On Amazon for AED 25.00.
5. Get down and comfy with this KKR Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Cricket Jersey.
On Amazon for AED 169.99.
Rising Pune Supergiant
4. Decor your room with this Printed Rising Pune Supergiants Cushion and have it be your support system throughout the 2020 IPL season!
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
Kochi Tuskers Kerala
3. A Plush Pillow showing your love for Kochi Tuskers Kerala!
On Amazon for AED 35.00.
Pune Warriors India
2. A simple and casual High Premium Quality IPL Pune Warriors White T-Shirt.
On Amazon for AED 60.00.
1. Roar out your appreciation for the Gujarat Lions with this Printed Tee!
On Amazon for AED 65.00.