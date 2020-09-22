Latest
BOYS!! Feast Your Eyes On These 4 Dashing Face Masks!
Get going with the times and replace your plain blue medic masks with these 4 more dashing, more sustainable and more eco-friendly face masks
4. Help stop the spread with this comfortable, washable and reusable adidas Face Cover.
Promising review:
Perfect fit, liked the pouch inside if u wanna keep some extra layer of disposible mask sheets.
Buy it on Amazon for AED 59.00.
3. Reebok it up with this this face mask!
Promising review:
Excellent Quality and Easily breathable.
Buy it on Amazon for AED 59.00.
2. Vilado Masks are made of 100% lightweight fabric, making them soft and comfortable for your face, can be used for the whole day for easy breathing.
Buy it on Amazon for AED 49.00.
1. Give off a terminator sorta energy with this easy-to-breathe Fitness Mask.
Buy it on Amazon for AED 193.35.