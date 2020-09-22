د . إAEDSRر . س

BOYS!! Feast Your Eyes On These 4 Dashing Face Masks!

Get going with the times and replace your plain blue medic masks with these 4 more dashing, more sustainable and more eco-friendly face masks

4. Help stop the spread with this comfortable, washable and reusable adidas Face Cover.

Promising review:

Perfect fit, liked the pouch inside if u wanna keep some extra layer of disposible mask sheets.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 59.00.

3. Reebok it up with this this face mask!

Promising review:

Excellent Quality and Easily breathable.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 59.00.

2. Vilado Masks are made of 100% lightweight fabric, making them soft and comfortable for your face, can be used for the whole day for easy breathing.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 49.00.

1. Give off a terminator sorta energy with this easy-to-breathe Fitness Mask.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 193.35.

