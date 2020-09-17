Still Working From Home? Then Illuminate Your Work Space With These 7 Energy-Efficient Side Table Lamps

Have yourself a bright study to inspire bright ideas!

Take full advantage of these 7 stylish LED lamps if you’re a nighttime reader, night owl, a student with loads of coursework, or just have to stay up late to finish writing off those emails and presentations. These energy-efficient lamps will only light up your space and keep you from disturbing the rest of your fam members.