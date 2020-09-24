7 Gripping Cycling Socks That Are Stylish And A Fine Fit 

7. Kick-start your week with an early morning cycling sesh along with these trusted Burgandy #Sunday Cycling Socks!

A silicone gripper is added to the bottom of the sock to avoid slipping during the movement. During the pedalling, there is no slip between the socks and the shoes. And it is also suitable for other sports.

Buy it on Amazon for AED 43.00. (You can avail a 35% discount on this product from the site directly)