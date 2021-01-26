Wanna be the scent-er of attention this Valentine’s? Shop these 8 drool-worthy perfumes today! Gotta let bae’s scent linger on you for a while with these 😉 8 Perfumes To Have You Smelling Irresistible This Valentine’s Day

8. BLOOM like a flower with this ultimate Gucci fragrance for women Buy it from noon for AED 240

7. Bae gon’ attract dior-to-dior attention with Fahrenheit by Dior for men Buy it from noon for AED 448

6. Gift your partner this iconic Burberry Weekend scent that’ll never go out of style! Buy it from noon for AED 238

5. BLEU your hubby away with this aromatic Bleu De Chanel perfume! Buy it from noon for AED 590

3. Let your wifey feel splendid with this beautiful floral Splendida Jasmin Noir scent for women Buy it from noon for AED 465

2. Your S/O will smell like a million bucks with a spritz of this Dole and Gabbana Velvet Exotic Leather perfume for men Buy it from noon for AED 583.65

1. Let your partner strut like a beaut after spraying on the Jasmine Rouge perfume by Tom Ford Buy it from noon for AED 984.65