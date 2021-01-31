Latest
8 SUPER Affordable Pieces Of Jewellery For V-Day For Both Men And Women
Bling-bling! The love for jewelry on Valentine’s Day is CRYSTAL clear, and we wanna help you fulfill your partner’s expectations! 💍
Diamonds are made under pressure, but you shouldn’t be when shopping for them
8. Let the love of your life know they’re cuffed by you with these smart English Laundry cufflinks
Buy it from noon for AED 96
7. Sometimes one ring to profess your love just isn’t enough… gift your queen these assorted ornate rings
Buy it from noon for AED 29
6. Make sure your partner starts off on the right foot with this leaf charm anklet!
Buy it from noon for AED 5.20
5. Tell your wifey that she has the key to your heart with this rose gold key necklace!
Buy it from noon for AED 43
4. Charm your S/O with these gorgeous Swarovski Crystal Ball Charm pendant!
Buy it from noon for AED 99
3. Hilfiger out that you’re a keeper with this CLASSY AF Tommy Hilfiger leather watch
Buy it from noon for AED 314.10
2. No more wrist-lessness thinking of gift ideas! Get hubby this attractive AF English Laundry beads bracelet
Buy it from noon for AED 120
1. Your sweetheart won’t be-leaf her eyes when she sees these peng pair of ONLY black leaf dangling earrings!
Buy it from noon for AED 69
