Tried And Tested: This Vintage Radio Set Will Undoubtedly Deem You As The Best Gift Giver Of The YEAR!

Imagine this: You’re home after a long day of work. You’re ready to dig into your nice hot meal…. but wanna set the mood first. What do you do? You turn to your Saregama Carvaan Vintage Radio Set and be setting the mood just RIGHT for the night.

Apart from being a legit mood-setter, this Saregama Carvaan will become so much more for you and your fam. From sitting around the living room and reminiscing past memories whilst listening to throwback tracks to gifting your oldies this musical box with over 5000 pre-loaded evergreen songs, this R20005 Portable Digital Music Player can do you NO wrong.

Nobody:

You (after just 1 hour of owning the Saregama Carvaan Vintage Radio Set):