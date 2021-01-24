د . إAEDSRر . س

Snatch These 5 Smart TVs Below AED1500 Before The Offers Wear Off!

A good smart TV can be life-changing.

So here are 5 GREAT smart TVs to help you crank your home entertainment up a notch!

5. Enjoy 50 inches of PURE joy and entertainment with this 50-Inch UHD Smart Netflix Ready TV!

Coming at you for AED 999, issa a steal in every way poss.

4. You can never go wrong with an LG my friend. NEVER. Thus this, 49-Inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV.

On-call for AED 1475.

3. Have this 43-Inch 4K Smart TV installed for FREE in your crib for a beyond enjoyable viewing experience!

On noon for simply AED 919.95.

2. When the world gives you a Hisense 50-Inch 4K Smart TV for AED 1087… you close your eyes and TAKE IT!

1. With a resolution of 3840×2160 p, the LG 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV is here to keep you company through the most monotonous of all days! 

On noon for a mere AED 1365.

To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.

Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.

