Transform Your Garden Into A Verdant Wonderland With These 6 Items

The weather right now in Dubai is flat-out GORGEOUS. It’s only right to spend some time in your yard if you’re blessed with one. They sure came in handy during lockdown. If your yard isn’t so cozy or aesthetically appealing, we know exactly how to transform it. Here are the 6 items you’ll need to transform your garden into a verdant wonderland

6. Whether you’ve got the place for a fire or not, this 10-Piece Firewood will bring more natural elements to your yard 8.5kg of firewood sounds like a winter party to me. It’s currently on sale for AED45.

5. Brighten up the seating area in your garden with this Incandescent String Light You’ve got 25 feet of light for just AED58. The bulbs will completely elevate the space.

4. Take your dinners to the garden and serve on this BONDHOLMEN Table And 4 Chairs Set in grey This table and chairs set is simple, cozy and will create a tranquil feel within the garden. Get yours here!

3. Nothing beats a beautiful Homebox Herald Metallic Candle Lantern Bring out the candles in this gorgeous lantern and create a cozy vibe to your yard. This lantern is on sale for 40% off!

2. Let the vines grow onto your ASKHOLMEN Trellis from IKEA Bring the greenery up your walls for the ultimate verdant wonderland experience! Add it to your cart now.

1. Your lush garden isn’t complete without this Hanging Bird Feeder House Have a Snow White moment when you invite the birds to eat from this hanging bird feeder for just AED42.