1,000 Drones Are Lighting Up Bluewaters Dubai For An Entire Month!

Dubai is known for going BIG in every department! So, although it’s not a white holiday season in Dubai, the city still glows with dazzling displays, mesmerizing drone shows, and laser beams. The place that does it best is Bluewaters Dubai – hands down!

Get ready for a holiday experience unlike any other! From December 10 until January 11, you’ll experience a truly futuristic festive wonderland on the island.

The Wild Wild Blue is going to dazzle you with lights and incredible festive displays!

Laser Trees: At the heart of Bluewaters, you’re going to come across some very interesting rays of light but they’re actually futuristic laser trees. They emit vibrant beams of electric blue, purple, pink, and white. Pro tip if you happen to come across them: stand in the centre and look up! You’re going to be truly amazed by the view.

3D Geometric Light Structures and Projections: Pose for the ultimate theatrical photo op! These spectacular neon installations are the perfect spot for a quick snap. They’re in the shape of pyramids and they glow like no tomorrow. And if you look down, you’ll see that the entire ground is filled with beautiful projections of all things festive. Walk on snowflakes, gingerbread, candy canes and so much more. You’ll want to pull out your camera for this.

Massive Laser Wall: This one’s a show-stopper indeed. Everyone who spotted the laser wall stopped in their tracks and admired it in pure awe. Prepare to be amazed as vivid blue laser beams interact with soft smoke to create dynamic and ever-changing visuals. It’s a breathtaking fusion of light and motion that you won’t want to miss. Another pro tip: Take photos but don’t direct them on the laser beam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

Look up because 1,000 synchronized drones will be performing intricate aerial choreography that’s truly stunning

Mark your calendars because from December 6 to January 12 at 8 PM and 10 PM, there will be 2 exciting drone shows to catch!

The first show celebrates 30 years of the Dubai Shopping Festival, highlighting the events, shopping, and entertainment that make it a hallmark of the city. A second show pays tribute to Dubai itself; its rich heritage, cultural diversity and of course the ambitions that have made the city we know and love today.

On the ground, the festive spirit is truly alive with a vibrant parade of performers. Expect to come across roller skaters and dancers, matching the rhythm of the parade’s music every Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 PM to 10:50 PM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

The important bits

Wild Wild Blue: December 10 to January 11

Drone Shows: December 6 to January 12 at 8 PM and 10 PM

Location: Bluewaters Dubai