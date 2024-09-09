20 Summers In Abu Dhabi: The Sequel You’ve Been Waiting For!

This summer, 20 adventurous Summers from around the globe set out for Abu Dhabi, and what a ride it was! From heart-stopping thrills to deep cultural dives, their time in this vibrant city was nothing short of epic.

And after the story dropped, their adventure made headlines!

First up, the group visited Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where they braved some of the most exhilarating roller-coaster rides. With their hands gripping tight and adrenaline pumping, they sped through every twist and turn, embracing the thrills of the world’s fastest roller coaster before diving deep into the culture and heritage of Abu Dhabi and learning what makes the city so very special.

This looked like the trip of a lifetime, so, whether you’re planning to visit the UAE capital, or you’re curating the bucket-list plan for your visiting family, take note of how these gals jam-packed the perfect mix of culture and adventure into one!

WATCH: How 20 Summers packed culture & adventure into one epic trip!

The Summers visited the very best of what the capital has to offer

Over at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the gals took indoor skydiving to a whole new level. Floating in the air and experiencing the sensation of free-fall was a highlight for many, offering a gravity-defying rush like no other. Abu Dhabi’s adrenaline offerings had the campers buzzing with excitement and unforgettable experiences.

After all that high-speed action, it was time for a change of pace with a serene visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where they took in the stunning architecture and peaceful surroundings. It was a perfect contrast to the earlier thrills and offered a moment of calm and reflection.

The 20 Summers’ time in Abu Dhabi was a fantastic blend of history & activities!

The cultural journey continued with a trip to the Cultural Foundation. Here, the campers delved into Abu Dhabi’s rich history and heritage, gaining a deeper understanding of the city’s cultural roots. The mix of immersive activities and historical exploration rounded out their adventure perfectly.

From pulse-racing rides to enriching experiences, their Abu Dhabi adventure was packed with excitement and discovery, creating memories they’ll cherish forever. (Psst! Can we join the next one?!)

Feeling inspired to create your own Abu Dhabi adventure?

