20 Summers – One Incredible Destination: Abu Dhabi Delivered The Trip Of A Lifetime!

The capital of the UAE is a city full of thrilling activities, cultural hot spots, dining experiences, and more. So, if you’re looking for somewhere to spend your summer then you’re in luck! You must be warned though, one summer isn’t enough in Abu Dhabi and you’re about to find out why…

20 people named ‘Summer’ got an invite for the trip of a lifetime and discovered why one summer isn’t enough to explore Abu Dhabi

The 20 Summers, along with their guests, went on a thrilling 3-day adventure packed with fun. Their journey seamlessly blended exhilarating activities, relaxation, and cultural immersion. The 101 Abu Dhabi Do’s guided their adventure.

All the 20 Summers experienced a taste of what the city had to offer

They conquered the world’s tallest indoor flight chamber at CLYMB Abu Dhabi by going skydiving, defying gravity and embracing the thrill of freefall! The Summers had an unforgettable breakfast with giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo, where they enjoyed a unique dining experience surrounded by the majestic creatures. Their adventure continued as they kayaked through the serene mangroves at sunrise, soaking in the beauty of nature. They then indulged in a premium dining experience, lounging by the beach at Café del Mar, enjoying exquisite dishes with a breathtaking view. But that’s not all, they also tucked into a traditional Emirati breakfast spread at Abdulrahman Al Zaabi’s home, experiencing authentic local hospitality and flavors.

An itinerary of adrenaline-fueled adventures and cultural explorations

The Summers had snowball fights at Snow Abu Dhabi and got to meet the adorable capybaras at The National Aquarium. Also, they unleashed their creativity with a visit to the famous Louvre Abu Dhabi. Which was followed by a cool crafts workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat, making unique souvenirs using traditional Arabic techniques. Additionally, the thrill-seekers in the family had a blast at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, enjoying the rides and meeting their favorite superheroes. They explored some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic and stunning landmarks, like the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, and the House of Artisans.

Abu Dhabi is a city that has something for everyone… So, if you’re a foodie then you’re going to want to add this to your list!

They had a blast exploring the culinary scene in Abu Dhabi. At Bab Al Qasr, they dined in darkness, relying on their taste and smell to savor every bite. They enjoyed local Emirati treats like yummy dough balls with date syrup and tasty Emirati pancakes at Luqaimat and Chebab. For a regional twist, they hit up Li Beirut, a top-notch Lebanese spot known for blending traditional and modern flavors.

Also, their foodie adventure didn’t stop there! They tasted Mediterranean dishes at Mika, indulged in Argentinian goodies at Mate, savored Peruvian delights at COYA, and enjoyed mouth-watering Italian recipes at Antonia. It was a culinary journey they won’t forget!

Are you inspired to have your own Abu Dhabi summer adventure?

