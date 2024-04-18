3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Murdoch University Dubai

The academic year is almost over and Murdoch University Dubai is gearing up for its upcoming trimester in May 2024 with adaptable, accessible, and affordable study options.

How do students navigate the turbulence of preparing for life after high school in a world constantly plagued by disruption? Selecting the right university is a journey, so Murdoch University Dubai is taking steps to create an affordable, adaptable, and accessible academic experience.

Murdoch University Dubai is Australian at heart—a branch campus of Murdoch University, one of the country’s research-intensive universities based in Perth.

Murdoch University Dubai is ranked among the top 100 Young Universities of 2023 by Times Higher Education and holds a 5-star rating in 2021/22 from the KHDA (Higher Education Classification developed in partnership with QS™). Murdoch embodies the same quality Australian education as its Aussie counterpart offers—representing a global community of students and alumni working towards building a better and more sustainable future.

Located in Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP), the Dubai campus has a front-row seat in the city’s hub for business and education—placing itself at the doorstep of networking opportunities and world-class industry events. Boasting a range of globally recognised degrees, each course is carefully structured to prepare its students to be future-ready.

With over 80+ nationalities, qualified faculty and dedicated student learning support staff, Murdoch aims to provide a supportive, dynamic, and diverse learning environment to help students gain the skills, knowledge, and life experience to achieve their goals.

Are you ready to take the next steps in your journey to university? Here are 3 ways you can build a brighter future at Murdoch University Dubai:

via GIPHY

3. Adaptable study options

Plan ahead and fast-track your degree.

Why wait for September when you can also join in May? At Murdoch University Dubai, students have three intake dates: January, May, and September. Take the time to iron any wrinkles in your university applications and polish your test scores to boost your academic merit for a higher scholarship opportunity.

On the other hand, if you are eager to finish university life and take on the world, the fast–track option is available to accelerate your degree completion at the same tuition fees. This alternative will reduce the duration of your bachelor’s degree from 3 years to 2 years!

Customise your degree with the Double Major option.

Get the best of both worlds through the Double Major option by tailoring your degree to suit your interests and career goals.

“Completing a two major at no extra cost has been one of the best decisions of my academic career. Overall, the Double Major Program at Murdoch University Dubai has been an enriching experience that will benefit me throughout my personal and professional life,” says Aastha Chaurasia, a Strategic Communication and Marketing graduate.

Through a simple application process, candidates can personalise their degree by selecting two majors that can be completed without additional time or cost.

2. Affordable tuition fees

University is a big investment, and to lessen the financial burden, Murdoch offers scholarships to ensure that financial constraints don’t stand in the way of you pursuing your dreams.

Besides up to 40% Academic Merit Scholarships, other bursaries are granted, such as the 50% scholarship available across all Pathway Programs. In addition, applicants for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) can avail themselves of a 20% guaranteed discount on their tuition fees for the entire course.

Applicants no longer need to prepare a separate scholarship application because each student’s eligibility is already assessed in the primary application stage. With financial barriers out of the picture, you can focus on chasing your dreams without breaking the bank.

1. Better accessibility to your future career

Faster accessibility to your future career? Check! By entering the second year of your Bachelor, Murdoch makes it easy to transition from your Pathway Program to an Undergraduate course. Plus, with globally recognised Australian degrees and transfer options to campuses in Perth and Singapore, your career prospects just got a lot brighter.

In a nutshell, with flexible study options, affordable tuition, and seamless pathways to your dream career, there’s no better place to kickstart your journey to success than at Murdoch University Dubai. So why wait? Join us this May and let Murdoch University Dubai be your path to building a brighter future.