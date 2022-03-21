3 Ways Dubai’s FAVE H2O Brand Is Leading The Way In Sustainability Efforts ﻿

Thousands Have Lived Without Love, Not One Without Water.

And for this dear ‘ole city, there’s only one aqua brand that does it justice. Mai Dubai for My Dubai.

Hence, whatever Dubai does, Mai Dubai supports. Including the city’s sustainable drive, Mai Dubai has been spearheading the eco-friendly initiative for the longest time and it’s also taking 3 major steps to go green.

3. Hydrating with Mai Dubai means that you’re supporting a 100% solar-powered drive along with net-zero energy consumption

Mai Dubai is the only bottled water production facility of its size in the world to operate 100% on solar power. FLEX!

This brand has topped the popularity charts to become the #1 sustainable choice for hydration: other factors that run on solar energy include water treatment, bottle blowing, filling, packing and storage.

Fun fact: 52,056 self-cleaning solar panels have been installed on the Mai Dubai factory roof? The second-largest solar rooftop installation in the world in the F&B industry and with enough panels to cover the Burj Khalifa.

2. The ‘Mai Dubai X DGRADE’ recycling initiative that produces sustainable clothing! Ouuu la laaa!

Mai Dubai works with DGRADE to recycle plastic bottles from their various events like the City Half Marathon Dubai Duty-Free Tennis and the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The two brands work in collab to churn the plastic into some neat sustainable clothing.

Mai Dubai also supports the DGrade Simply Bottles School Recycling challenge, where students from schools across Dubai collect plastic waste to be recycled and turned into sustainable clothing.

1. While we may be in 2022, if you step into the Mai Dubai factory, you may just be right in thinking it’s something straight from 2050… thanks to AI tech!

Mai Dubai have integrated AI, innovative production equipment, and robotics to produce every bottle of water that you take a sip from.

Their warehousing facility is also fully automated – right from the arrival of raw materials in the warehouses to the loading of bottled water onto trucks to be delivered to your home or office.

Mai Dubai is reppin’ the best of tech trends to cements its position as Dubai’s LEADING water brand, and closely echoes the UAE’s relentless ambition to always make the impossible, possible.

via GIPHY

Mai Dubai fun facts:

Mai Dubai has the fastest bottling lines in the industry, further cementing its position as one of the leading adopters of innovative tech in the water industry

Using solar energy, Mai Dubai reduced 13,423 MTs of CO2 emissions in 2021, almost equal to reducing the consumption of 1,510,408 gallons of gasoline.

The number of solar panels used in Mai Dubai production facility can cover up the entire Burj Khalifa.

To read more about the brand, click here.