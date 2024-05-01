Discover A World Of Knowledge And Creativity At The 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Get ready for a literary extravaganza like no other!

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2024 ) is a week- long celebrat ion of reading and the Arabic language , tak ing place until May 5th at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) .

With a whopping 1,350 publishers from 90 countries in attendance, 375 local exhibitors showcasing their latest releases, and more than 2,000 events for the public to enjoy.

More details, tickets here!

This year’s fair pays tribute to the legendary Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz as the Focus Personality

Prepare for a packed agenda of cultural sessions delving into Mahfouz’s illustrious career, alongside a comprehensive programme featuring debates, professional sessions, and even popular podcasts from across the Arab world.

For the first time, leading experts will grace the Fair’s Professional Programme, exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing and creative industries, among other pressing topics.

This year’s fair features creativity in its diverse forms, from poetry nights to photography forums, and cuisines from around the globe.

The Fair’s publishing partners have lined up various discounts and exclusive offers for attendees

For the second year running, every ticket to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair unlocks a world of culture beyond the written word, granting visitors a complimentary one-time visit to both the Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi museums. This exclusive offer lasts for two weeks, until May 12th.

Rufoof is offering a special three-month subscription for just AED30.

Storytel is tempting visitors with a generous 60% discount on an annual subscription, available throughout the Fair’s duration.

Iqraaly is offering a hefty 50% off its annual subscription fee for the duration of the event.

So, grab your ticket, dive into the world of books, and enjoy these fantastic perks while they last!

More details, tickets here!

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling at the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair!

Where? Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

When? 29 April to 5 May

More details, tickets here!