4 Utterly Romantic Ways To Spend Valentine's Day In Dubai

The MOST romantic time of the year is dawning upon us and DUBAI IS MORE THAN READY FOR THIS!

With the on-again-off-again self isolations and quarantines periods keeping us away from our loved ones, we’ve really learned the importance of companionship.

So celebrate companionship with your s/o or your lifelong pals at the world’s tallest 5-star hotel, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, because every moment with bae or the squad is precious!

Choose from these 4 dining options ranging from affordable romantic to quirky anti-Valentine’s Day … Vámonos!

4. For a classy affair this lover’s day, head down to Prime68

Enjoy the finest panoramic views of Downtown Dubai’s skyline from the 68th floor of the world’s tallest 5-star hotel! Gaze into bae’s eyes as you dive into a 5-course set menu that has been specially curated for the evening + a glass of bubbly.

Choose from a range of appetizers (to share): Maryland Crab Cake, Black Onyx MB4 Ribeye or Artigiana Caseificio Burrata. Main: Wagyu Tenderloin and Atlantic Lobster Surf & Turf. Gourmet truffle cheese and a delicious dessert of berries and cream to end the evening.

Now that’s what you call fine-dining, mate.

Price?

AED 995 per couple for a 5-course set menu and a table by the window to take full advantage of exceptional views

A la carte dining is optional with a minimum spent of AED 450 or of AED 500 for a table by the window

3. Get intimate with your s/o at Tong Thai this February 14th

This award-winning fine-dining resto is KNOWN as one of the most romantic restaurants in Dubai!

Setting the ambience with hundreds of wonderfully low-hanging red lanterns and its dimly lit and intimate environment, the restaurant invites love birds to savour creamy curries and delicious South-East Asian specialities.

Toast your loved ones with one of Tong Thai’s signature cocktails and relish in Chef Rittiyos Hayatapan recently introduced dishes, ranging from wok-fried Atlantic Lobster with Tom Yum flavours to delicious Wagyu Striploin in dried chilli tamarind sauce. An extensive vegetarian menu is available on request.

When? February 14 from 6pm until midnight

Price? A la carte minimum spent is AED 300 per person

2. Good food = good mood! Dine casual and fun at Positano.

Delve into an Italian buffet of delicacies from the coastal region of Positano, known for its abundance in seafood, meat and FRESH veggies!

Experience the best of Italia with authentic pizza and pasta dishes cooked à la minute (Italian all-time favourites) + glass of Italian sparkle, along with drool-worthy Italian desserts like Tiramisu and gelato, to name a few.

When? February 14, from 6pm until midnight

Price? AED 295 per person

1. For a funky and upbeat ambience this V-Day, Izakaya is yo’man!

Wear your heart on your sushi this V-day as you dig into some deliciously crafted sushi and authentic noodles or enjoy a true teppanyaki experience, a flamey live-cooking show with starters, mains and dessert.

You’ll get to choose from two different set menus with your choice of corn-fed chicken, Scottish salmon, Whole Atlantic Lobster or Kobe beef.

Starting from AED 225-645 per person, depending on the main course chosen

When? February 14, from 6pm until midnight

Price? A la carte minimum spent is AED 300 per person

Happy advanced V-Day peeps!

The important bits

Make your romantic V-Day bookings now! More info and all booking deets here

For reservations and more information call +971 4 414 3000