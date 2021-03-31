5 EPIC Reasons Why Galaxy S21 | S21+ 5G Are A League On Their Own

The word ‘EPIC’ maybe seriously overused but not when describing the Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G! This smartphone is EPIC personified peeps and we’ll tell you exactly what makes us and almost every content creator say that. Before we bust out the reasons, you should know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G takes the smartphone experience to an all-new level. The phone is enhanced with Galaxy’s fastest chip, strongest glass, 5G, and an all-day battery. It’s crafted to be E-P-I-C all day, every day and in every way possible. This means an innovative camera, immortal battery life, ELITE colours, slick styles and high-tech features are just some of the smartphone’s many highlights! The phone’s game-changing features include a unique contour-cut camera that really takes content creating to a whole new LEVEL! Studio-like Portrait mode and a Director’s View feature?! If legendary was a phone… THIS IS IT.

The all-new Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G is a game-changer and we’ve listed 5 things that everyone needs to know…

5. Content creators, the camera on this baby is UNMATCHED! In short, it’s 8K of EPICNESS. The highest resolution in a smartphone, far beyond cinema resolution! Easily pull out high res 33MP stills from your 8K videos and level up your ‘gram with features like; Profesh studio-like Portrait mode to make sure your subject is the focus and always stunning

30x Space Zoom and 64MP resolution for your sharp front row shots from the back seat!

Insta-ready natural lighting for your photos! So you can quickly upload your content without all the editing

Vlogger Mode, where you can record your epic reactions with the front camera while capturing the action shots with the rear lens! SICKKKK! Put on your Director’s hat with this all-new Director’s View feature! Test out the Ultra-Wide angle and become a pro at angle conceptualizing. From close-ups to simultaneous movements, this camera will have your creative juices flowing in no time at all. Check out the video below and see how you can control your shots like a pro! Just sit back and let Galaxy S21 | S21+ 5G do all the hard work, so you can choose the best shot that conveys your story!

4. A chip that’s almost as intelligent as the human brain. YES, people! This is very much possible… and the Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G has it! The Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G features Galaxy’s first 5nm processor, packing epic power and speed, into a smaller chipset. This outstanding leap means faster learning and more intelligence from your new device, letting you do so much more with incredible ease. PLUS, issa movie marathon time on your phone because the Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G is backed with All-day Intelligent Battery that lasts beyond 24 hours. #WINNING.

3. Seamless connectivity. Seamless lifestyle. The Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G and other Galaxy devices seamlessly work together to make your day epic and sync up your digital lifestyle. From fitness and playing music to video calls and normal calls, everything just sounds EPIC with Galaxy Buds Pro thanks to the Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. Level up yo’style and pair Galaxy Buds Pro with your Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G in the glamorous shades of Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Black. One word. Four letters. EPIC. The Violet colour is just ELITE.

Pick a unique colour that suits your style, from a new palette of Phantom Colours including Silver, Black, Violet, White, Gray and Pink. And there’s more! 5 colours exclusively on Samsung.com at ZERO extra cost! Choose your fancy from Phantom Red & Gold for Galaxy S21+, and Titanium, Navy and Brown for Galaxy S21 Ultra. Stylish and trendsetting without a doubt.

1. ISSA LIMITED TIME OFFER BOO. Buy the Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G now, and get gifts worth up to AED 1,137… you see what we mean?! EPIC. What all you’ll be winning? Free Galaxy Buds Live, Travel Adaptor and 1-year Samsung Care+ when you buy Galaxy S21+

And even more epic, get free Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Fit2, 1-year Samsung Care+ and AED 100 Samsung Pay Gift Card with Galaxy S21! Apart from that, if you choose to get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, you can enjoy a free Galaxy Watch3 and 1-year Samsung Care+ worth AED 1,798. Don’t forget you can also trade in up to 3 of your old devices including your cracked screens, and save up to AED 2,800 on your new Galaxy S21 I S21+ 5G! And to add to that, get free delivery and 0% instalment, so you can buy now and pay later. *Offer valid until 30th April only.