6 Facts Everybody Should Definitely Know About Hand Sanitisers

When COVID happened, we looked for the most effective way to kill germs in an instant.

Almost immediately, tiny bottles of hand sanitiser, which was once primarily reserved for healthcare professionals and germaphobes became your favourite purse, pocket, and handbag buddy.

However, most of these tiny bottles contain alcohol, which might not be the best product to be slathering on your skin umpteen times a day, and Fine Hygienics is aiming to educate people as to why water-based sanitisers are the technological-advanced solution your skin actually needs.

6. Most hand sanitisers on the market contain 60% alcohol (aka ethanol or isopropyl)

5. Alcohol sanitisers are a cheap and effective way to lift germs from surfaces, but their effects are short-term

4. (This one’s v important!) Alcohol-based sanitisers can create a false sense of security. While they offer immediate protection from germs and bacteria, the impact typically wears off within less than an hour

3. Unless near-constantly topped up, alcohol sanitisers are largely ineffective, according to a report by Fine Guard

2. Alcohol dries the skin, and overuse causes dry, chapped or irritated skin

1. In the long term, alcohol can cause bacterial infection and repeated rubbing of alcohol on the skin alters pH, inviting invasive bacteria

Anyone else rethinking alcohol sanisiters?!

Fine Guard has spent years seeking to perfect a range of cleaning and hygiene products that are not reliant on alcohol

Fine Guard hand sanitiser offers complete protection from bacteria without imposing on the skin in any way. Applied as a foam, Fine Guards keeps users protected for 24 hours (incredible!). Most importantly, the product has been extensively tested and is the only sanitiser endorsed by the Medical Wellness Association of the USA.

Applied once per day, it offers 24 HOURS protection. It’s alcohol-free, so won’t dry out to skin it’s actually kind to all skin, including children’s.

