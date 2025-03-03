77 Diamonds: Revolutionizing The Luxury Jewelry Experience With Transparency And Craftsmanship

77 Diamonds, the global leader in bespoke diamond and gemstone engagement rings, is redefining the jewelry industry with its unique blend of technology, craftsmanship, and customer-first approach. Founded almost 20 years ago by Tobias Corman and Vadim Wining, the brand combines the best elements of e-commerce with the luxury craftsmanship that traditional jewelry brands often lack. With a presence in over 70 countries, 77 Diamonds has brought transparency and affordability to the diamond world, offering customers unparalleled access to a vast selection of diamonds and the ability to create truly bespoke jewelry.

The vision for 77 Diamonds was born out of a desire to bridge the gap between high-volume, lower-quality online jewelry offerings and the often cold and impersonal nature of high-end luxury brands. Corman, with a background in finance and marketing, and Wining, whose family has deep roots in the diamond industry, saw the opportunity to combine their expertise to disrupt the traditional jewelry market. “We wanted to offer the same high quality and craftsmanship as the luxury jewelry houses but with the transparency and value that the internet could provide,” said Corman.

Unlike many jewelers, 77 Diamonds prides itself on transparency. With one of the largest selections of independently certificated diamonds worldwide, the brand empowers customers to make informed choices. Their website allows customers to browse an expansive range of diamonds and design their engagement rings or other jewelry pieces from scratch. Whether you want a classic design or something completely unique, 77 Diamonds gives customers the freedom to create jewelry that represents their individual style and love story.

In addition to its online presence, 77 Diamonds has expanded to physical showrooms, with a notable location in Dubai’s prestigious Almas Tower, a hub for the diamond trade. The Dubai showroom offers a personalized, luxury experience, where customers can meet with experienced designers and get one-on-one consultations. With a focus on transparency and customer service, 77 Diamonds offers an unmatched level of personalization and attention to detail.

As the brand continues to expand globally, it remains committed to sustainability. 77 Diamonds uses recycled gold and ensures ethical sourcing by avoiding conflict zones and using blockchain technology to trace diamonds’ origins. This dedication to social responsibility has resonated with customers, further cementing 77 Diamonds’ position as a leader in the luxury jewelry market.

