A Dubai Business Owner Has Been The Target Of Cyber Defamation

Husni Al Bayari, the owner and founder of D&B Properties and Evolutions under the holding company Bayari Investments, has recently been the victim of a malicious cyber defamation campaign. On July 8, unverified and anonymous sources circulated false accusations via email to various real estate firms and agencies, with the clear intent of causing harm and pursuing hidden agendas for personal gain.

In light of these “baseless and defamatory claims,” immediate and decisive legal action against the individuals and entities responsible for propagating this misinformation has been taken. The company is confident that the UAE legal system will handle this matter with the seriousness it warrants, ensuring that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable.

Husni Al Bayari has built a distinguished career in the UAE real estate industry spanning over two decades, earning a reputation for transparency, integrity, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

“The false accusations levelled against him are entirely without merit and stand in stark contrast to his proven track record of honesty and hard work,” the company said.

“We strongly urge the public, our partners, and industry stakeholders to rely solely on official sources for accurate and truthful information. Do not be misled by these unfounded claims and fraudulent communications. D&B Properties and Evolutions will continue to provide updates through official channels as the investigation progresses,” the company added.