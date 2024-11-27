A First-Of-Its-Kind AI Powered Community Is Launching In Dubai!

One Development has launched a unique AED 2 BILLION AI-Integrated Real Estate Project in the City of Arabia

This boutique developer is redefining urban living by seamlessly blending innovation, AI, community, and sustainability into one exceptional package. How, you might ask? One Development is transforming urban life with its groundbreaking project, the Laguna Residence, integrating advanced AI into every aspect of the experience.

Imagine living in a place where AI-powered technology enhances your daily routine, bringing unparalleled comfort and convenience. Sounds incredible, right?!

ONE Development is creating vibrant communities that prioritize connection and a sense of belonging. With advanced AI home technology at the forefront, this development offers a truly futuristic lifestyle that aims to optimize energy use and sustainability, while ensuring that public spaces and shared facilities align with daily routines, instilling a strong sense of community and belonging.

Beyond smart homes, advanced technology enhances the entire community experience. Residents can effortlessly book shared amenities like gyms and pools, streamlining access to facilities and fostering engagement and connection.

It’s not just about convenience; it’s about creating a living space that evolves with you, offering personalized comfort and peace of mind within a sustainable community.

With over 40 top-tier amenities, including the largest lagoon on a podium, VR golf, an outdoor cinema, and more, the Laguna Residence community offers an unparalleled living experience that blends relaxation, entertainment, and innovation.

Located along Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the Laguna Residence is the first residential community fully integrated with AI

According to Chairman Ali Al Gebely: “We aim to craft exceptional living spaces that reflect our clients’ aspirations and align with evolving market needs.”

The future is bright, with AI-driven innovations like energy efficiency making life in Laguna Residence community truly exceptional.