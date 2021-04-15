A Lavish Iftar Is Just What One Needs After A Long Day Of Fasting! 

One occasion and a thousand and one meanings. Ramadan stands for so many things from giving, charity, clarity, family and togetherness… the list goes on. InterContinental Hotels Dubai Festival City wants you to embrace the true essence of Ramadan this holy month by offering a variety of dining experiences designed to bring you closer to the people you love most. Located in Dubai Festival City, Dubai the hotel will be boasting of LAVISH iftar spreads that guarantee a memorable bonding session like none other. Here are three of their massive iftar spreads that you can choose from:

3. Ansie Sample flavoursome dishes from all over the work this Ramadan as you indulge in the colourful spread set out for you in Ansie. Break your fast with authentic Arabian delicacies featuring Levantine and North African favourites, and International flavours with weekly culinary highlights. The interactive dining experience with 8 live cooking stations is what sets this one apart from the rest. Price? AED 225 per person including Ramadan drinks: tea, coffee, and soft beverages

AED 110 for kids 7-12 years

Kids 0-6 years dine for free ​Time? Every day, sunset to 10pm

2. Zaytoun Not just drool-worthy food but STRIKING views of the Dubai skyline just makes this the DREAMIEST venue for an iftar date. Savour a hearty Iftar spread of authentic Arabian delicacies featuring Levantine faves and International dishes with weekly culinary highlights. Price? AED 175 per person including Ramadan drinks, tea, coffee, and soft beverages

AED 85 for kids 7-12 years

Kids 0-6 years: complimentary Time? Every day, sunset to 8 pm *Indoor and outdoor seating available.

1. Sirocco Sirocco is inviting you down to feel the true spirit of Ramadan as you break your fast surrounded by good vibes, good company and a bountiful Iftar buffet. Pamper yourself to a selection of International dishes and authentic Arabian flavours featuring Levantine favourites. Price? ​AED 125 per person, including Ramadan juices

AED 65, 7 to 12 years old ​Time? Every day, sunset to 8 pm

Or pack your bags and get holidaying up!

3. Better yet, spoil yourself and boo to a fun-filled Ramadan staycay at the InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City Being located in the heart of the city has its perk y’know?! Shopping malls, restos, entertainment, corniche, everything just a hop, step, and jump away. Enjoy an escape within the city this Ramadan and go ahead with InterContinental’s all-inclusive AED499 offer and enjoy: A stay in a luxurious one-bedroom suite

Early check-in, late check-out at Zaytoun Restaurant

Suhoor for two at the privacy of your own suite

Early check-in, late check-out

Up to 30% off food and beverages for IHG Rewards Club Member

2. A fam-friendly option to check out is Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, prices start at AED399 Spend quality time this Ramadan with family and enjoy your stay at the Family room including Suhoor and Iftar Experience for 2 at Zaytoun Restaurant. Your staycay will include: A stay in a Family Room

A lavish Iftar experience for two at Zaytoun Restaurant

Suhoor for two in the privacy of your own room

Early check-in, late check-out

Up to 30% off food and beverages for IHG Rewards Members

1. If you’re looking for something a lil bit more budget-friendly then deffo opt for the Holiday inn Dubai Festival City staycay starting from AED299 This offer seems too good to pass! Good price, good food and a good stay – all wrapped up in one package starting from AED299. Earn brownie points with bae for this one banger of a find! This cute staycat includes: A stay in a Family Room

A lavish Iftar experience for two at Sirocco Restaurant

Suhoor for two in the privacy of your own room

Early check-in, late check-out

Up to 30% off food and beverages for IHG Rewards Club Member