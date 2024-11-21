A MICHELIN-Stars Foodie Event Is Happening In Abu Dhabi This Weekend!

Get ready foodies for a dining experience like no other! The MICHELIN Stars Table at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is bringing together some of the world’s best chefs for an unforgettable journey. Over the course of a few incredible evenings, these top chefs will collaborate to create an amazing set menu inspired by the natural elements like, the earth, desert, sea, and sky.

It’s happening very SOON!

Mark your calendars for November 22nd and make your way to Talea by Antonio Guida, where chefs from Seoul and Brazil will team up with Chef Luigi Stinga to create a remarkable feast inspired by the beauty of the earth. Expect a celebration of fresh vegetables, legumes, and premium meats, all brought together in a truly unforgettable dining experience!

The next day, November 23rd, Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi will be taking you to the desert with chefs from Esquina Común and Samrub Samrub Thai for a night you would not want to miss out on!

But then the sea and the sky take over on November 24th, when world-renowned chefs from Crony, Ocean, and Cenador de Amós come together and deliver their interpretations of the sea, promising fresh, seafood-driven delights.

And that’s not it…

Chef Ozan Kumbasar and Chef Ivan Azar will bring the sky to life at Sand & Koal with incredible open-fire cooking, smoke-kissed meats, and vibrant flavors… this sounds TEMPTING!

Whether you’re a foodie or simply looking to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is the event you MUST attend. Now don’t miss out, get your seats for this star-studded culinary extravaganza and embark on a taste adventure that’ll leave you craving more.

The important delish bits:

Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

When: November 22nd–24th

Prices: 680 AED to 1,000 AED

