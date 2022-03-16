A Twinkling Hotel Where Old Hollywood Meets Modern Day Luxury Is Launching TONIGHT!

Twinkle like a STAR at this shiny new Hollywood-inspired hotel down at Business Bay, Dubai.

The DAMAC Group are officially launching the Paramount Hotel Midtown (following the success of Paramount Hotel Dubai) on Wednesday, March 16 and it’s going to be a steller launch, to say the least.

Synonymous with entertainment, bold imagination, and, above all, creativity, Paramount Hotel Midtown is steeped in the rich 110-year history perfected by Paramount Pictures.

✨ Old Hollywood glam will be there to inspire and set the vibe every step of the way ✨

Find the timeless Hollywood elegance located a stone’s throw away from Sheikh Zayed Road, the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and The Dubai Mall. The hotel is poised to be a haven for the young at heart.

With feel-good vibes, mid-century styling, and awe-inspiring views, Paramount Hotel Midtown is gearing up to host a grand opening, Hollywood style, on March 16th!

Up your level of sass when you walk into Paramount Hotel Midtown… but good luck not being distracted by the luxurious lobby, issa sight for sore eyes!

The hotel’s gold-dipped lobby is splashed with retro artwork, a perfect grand entrance in true Hollywood star style.

High-life lovers will completely melt seeing the hotel’s 281 elegantly decorated contemporary rooms and suites including Scene Rooms, A-List Suites and a Paramount Suite, decked out with balconies overlooking the Dubai coastline or Burj Khalifa. ICY!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount Midtown (@paramountmidtownhotel)

Take in all the Hollywood action and gastronomic experiences at the hotel’s unique restos

Dine like a true prima donna at the restos designed to delight every palette, featuring Paparazzi Tuscan, CineScope and Melrose Bar & Lounge.

Raising the bar with panoramic skyline views, Malibu Sky Lounge and Pool Bar are set to be the talk of the town.

If there’s any hotel that inspires and gets the creative juices flowing… it’s deffo this one!

Pleasure meets business in the four Business Studios, ideal for corporate meetings, special events and banquets, decked out with the latest AV technology ensuring every event is a BLOCKBUSTER.

Pamper your inner diva to special treatments from the hotel’s celeb-worthy PAUSE Spa (the result of an exclusive collab with French brand Château Berger)

Completing the circle of wellness, the PAUSE Fitness Centre offers a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art health and fitness equipment to delight the most ardent enthusiast.

And not to forget the little ones – The Kids Studio Club will keep them entertained with a menu of cinematic experiences.

The important bits:

Where? Paramount Hotel Midtown, Al Mustaqbal Street, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Call +97142483333 or email contact@paramounthotelsdubai.com for further inquiries or bookings.

More deets, here.