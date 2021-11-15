A Company Just Launched Slick Arab NFTs And Five Winners Get 2 NFT Artworks EACH!

The NFT world has a new addition: representing 8 members of a traditional Arab family.

The pieces were created by Abu Crypto, a team of four who are excited to bring the Arab World to the forefront of NFTs with these cool Crypto punk tokens. The Arab world now has its own Crypto punks! Abu Crypto launched the NFTs for pre-sales last week and it’s been a sell-out show all the way for a brand new company that aims to mix their love of the region with art and the Crypto world.

Representing culture accurately is at the heart of this tech-art project and people can buy singular NFTs or family sets (if you purchase a full family there are surprises in store!).

To celebrate the success of the launch – Abu Crypto are giving away 2 NFT artwork pieces to 5 winners!

Amazing! Just answer this one simple question to enter.

FOR BETTER CHANCES TO WIN! Abu Crypto want you to comment #AbuCryptoLovinDubai on Instagram or Twitter posts that contain the Lovin Dubai article – RUN!

Each character is bespoke – you’re buying into a piece of history and the tech world, all in one!

The characters are all unique and rarity is created through ‘in-built wasta levels and personalised traits for each member of the family, from HAJI to Bint.’

Pre-launch the concept was prompted through a corporate partnership with Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, this was the hype-builder and officiated the launch!

‘Here at RED we’re always looking for the next big thing / cool partner to collab with and ABU CRYPTO fit the bill for both. We’re excited to be a partner in this exciting launch that aligns with one of REDs core pillars

which is art.

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, General Manager Stuart Birkwood

And inline with that, Abu Crypto will develop a bespoke NFT for Radisson RED using the hotel’s distinct

colour. Keep an eye out for future creations by Abu Crypto.

You can purchase a part of this regional-specific NFT!

The presale went live on November 4 and sold out in just 24 hours. The second presale (which sold another 100 NFT) also sold out in 24 hours.

The public sale opened at the beginning of the Abu Crypto Main Launch Week, on Sat November 13 and minting has started right here.

NFTS can now be purchased with 110 Matic (Cryptocurrency) on Polygon Network.

Today and tomorrow, Abu Crypto NFTs will be displayed at Dubai Expo2020