Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District Is Out Of This World

Imagine having museums, collections and narratives that celebrate the region’s heritage all under one *imaginary* roof! That’s going to be the Saadiyat Cultural District and it’s nestled in Abu Dhabi. Studded with several prestigious institutions, the diversity will make the District one of the world’s most unique cultural platforms.

This isn’t just any cultural hub; it’s a global sensation packed with museums, art, and a dash of heritage celebrating both local and international flavors.

The Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi is buzzing with excitement and is set for completion in 2025

You’ll be amazed by all that you can learn at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, a place that’s been wooing visitors with its stunning architecture and eclectic art collections since 2017, Saadiyat is about to get even cooler. With the Louvre Abu Dhabi drawing over 5 million art enthusiasts, it’s clear this place knows how to put on a show. Plus, Berklee Abu Dhabi keeps the music and performing arts scene lively all year round.

The District is more than 76% done, and it’s gearing up to unveil some world-class attractions. Get ready for the Zayed National Museum, a tribute to the UAE’s founding father, and the mind-bending teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, where imagination knows no bounds. Not to forget, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will take you on a jaw-dropping 13.8-billion-year journey through the universe!

Saadiyat Cultural District is also a place of dialogue and reflection, with the Abrahamic Family House promoting peace and understanding among different faiths

It’s all part of Abu Dhabi’s master plan to keep the legacy of its visionary leaders alive while pushing the envelope on cultural innovation.

To top it all off, Oprah Winfrey is leading a captivating campaign titled ‘Be Moved in a Thousand Ways’, reminding us of the powerful impact culture has on uniting and inspiring us all. So, get ready to be moved, inspired, and maybe even a little transformed by the cultural magic brewing in Saadiyat Cultural District. The countdown to 2025 is on!

The [buildings] depicted in these images are conceptual illustrations. Actual buildings and layouts may differ from the representations shown here by the time of completion. All rights to the images and their contents are reserved. Unauthorised use, reproduction, or distribution of these images is strictly prohibited.