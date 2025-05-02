Illuminate The Minds Of You And Your Family At The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

“Knowledge Illuminates Our Community”

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2025 is alive, breathing, and larger than life!

Running from Saturday, 26 April 2025 until Monday, 5 May 2025 at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, under the theme of “Knowledge Illuminates Our Community”, the literary event celebrates the power of reading to connect, empower, and inspire.

Keeping in tandem with the UAE’s Year of Community, ADIBF is upholding the importance of reading as a collective force for the growth of society. It is bringing together a unique group of authors, readers and creatives under one roof to share stories and dialogues, enabling to plant the roots of a connected cultural future and ensuring an event that visitors will long remember after it is over.

One Thousand and One Nights

With the legendary One Thousand and One Nights being celebrated as this year’s Book of the World, the ADIBF is bringing important topics of discussions to the table about the narrative power storytelling and how it is a global phenomenon. Additionally, the book fair is focusing on Caribbean Culture as this year’s Guest of Honour.

Ibn Sina (Avicenna)

ADIBF’s Focus Personality 2025 is the one-and-only Ibn Sina, known in the West as Avicenna, who was a physician and philosopher during the Islamic Golden Age and is world-renowned for his medical encyclopedias. There is a special exhibition on Ibn Sina for you and your curious minds to explore at the ADIBF.

Packed to the brim with on-ground activities, programs, corners, sessions, conversations, and book stands, the ADIBF has something for everyone!

Prices? FREE (but make sure to register!)

When? Saturday, 26 April 2025 – Monday, 5 May 2025

Where? ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi