Abu Dhabi Unveils Action-Packed Lineup Of Events For 2024-2025!

Passion is the occasion! The 2024-2025 Abu Dhabi Calendar is packed with reasons to add the city to your travel list ASAP. Whether you’re into music, sports, or unforgettable experiences, this lineup has it all. From Coldplay’s epic return, NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ, UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, and the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, to the debut of Animenia—there’s truly something for everyone. Plus, you definitely can’t miss out on the return of Liwa Village, Liwa International Festival, and Al Hosn Festival.

Each month is jam-packed

Watch one of India’s most famous award shows this September

Shah Rukh Khan is coming to town to host the Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in September. For the third time, this iconic award show is ready to dazzle Abu Dhabi in a memorable cinema-packed weekend.

Take your Anime obsession to the next level in October

The Backstreet Boys are bringing back the heat, and are all set to rock Abu Dhabi with their DNA tour. This month is also going to be an absolute treat for all Anime, cosplay, and gaming fanatics with the debut of Animenia. If you’re down for some good laughs and iconic jokes, Matt Rife will also be dropping by Etihad Arena.

Sing along with your favorite international artists in November

To kick things off, Diljit Dosanjh is lighting up Yas Island for the first time. Stick around Abu Dhabi for this month to see SZA headlining Wireless Festival Middle East, followed by A.R. Rahman bringing his legendary hits.

Enjoy the last month of the year with the sensational Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 after-party concerts

Big artists like Maroon 5, Muse, and Eminem will be taking over the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024. To make this month even more epic, Bryan Adams, Akon, and Anastacia will hit the Etihad Arena stage, while famous comedian Ben Elton brings everyone the laughs.

Celebrate NYE in style with Saadiyat Nights and Andrea Bocelli’s magical performance

What better way to end the year than in absolute style with the return of Saadiyat Nights, featuring local and international stars like Omar Khairat and Boyz II Men. On New Year’s Eve, Andrea Bocelli will be performing at Emirates Palace for an unforgettable farewell to 2024.

Ring in the new year with Coldplay’s epic return

The new year will kick off strong with Coldplay’s epic return in January, followed by Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Masquerave in February and BRED Abu Dhabi’s neo-culture festival in April.

Prepare yourself for a season full of rich cultural experiences

October kicks off with the vibrant Traditional Handicrafts Festival, celebrating the artisans and craftsmanship behind some of the most cherished Emirati handicrafts.

November will also welcome the Abu Dhabi Art Fair bringing together incredible works from artists across the UAE and beyond! Abu Dhabi will also host the first-ever Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, with over 70 artists exploring the theme of “Public matter”!

And in 2025, get your jazz hands ready as Abu Dhabi hosts UNESCO’s International Jazz Day! To make things even better, the Culture Summit is back, bringing art and cultural discussions to the forefront.

The season is also bursting with epic action for every type of sports fan!

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games are bringing two preseason showdowns plus a super fun NBA Fan Appreciation Day. UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway will crank up the adrenaline during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, along with some intense UAE Warriors action!

November is all about the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, where the world’s best golfers will battle it out. And December will welcome thrills at the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024! The President Cup is also coming in 2025 in February, with over 100 purebred Arabian horses competing for glory!

Bring the family along for a day full of adventure and mouthwatering food

Disney On Ice is coming to town in October and it’s almost sold out! Make sure you’re here in November because the MOTN Festival kicks off in Al Dhafra with epic family fun, music, and adventures, followed by stops in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi through December, wrapping up with an awesome New Year’s Eve.

Liwa Village and Liwa International Festival also returns in December with live music, thrilling activities, and tasty bites in the desert. Bubble World and Yas Winterfest will also bring festive fun for all ages!

Foodies, get ready! November’s MICHELIN Guide Food Festival and December’s Secret Dinners at Louvre Abu Dhabi will serve up gourmet goodness, with even more delicious events in 2025!