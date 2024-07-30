Dubai’s Most Followed Plastic Surgeon Warns 3 Things To Know Before A Procedure

A good cosmetic surgery can leave you feeling more confident, youthful, and refreshed.

A bad one could leave you sad, embarrassed and worst of all… on a TikTok video with haunting background music.

And that’s why knowing what you’re getting into is very important.

Lovin Dubai spoke to Dr Adel Quttainah, the founder of Quttainah Specialized Hospital. With over 20 years of experience in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery…Dr Quttainah has 3 pieces of advice for those considering it:

Do your homework. Research the doctor and don’t rely on social media.

The doctor has to be qualified for the surgery that you want to do. (That’s right- not every doctor knows how to do everything)

The facility has to be an accredited, well-established facility.

Watch the full interview for the down low on the industry and what’s trending!

Quttainah Specialized Hospital has become the go-to for surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments

The success secret? Ensuring high-quality care that’s tailored to individual patient needs.

“We’ve got experience on our side. We choose the best surgeons to work in our facilities.”

Dr. Quttainah is the founder and chairman of Quttainah Medical Group, which includes branches in Kuwait and Qatar. His extensive training includes a residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at McMaster University in Canada, followed by a microsurgery fellowship at the University of Toronto.

He has built a reputation as one of the few aesthetic microsurgeons in the Arabian Gulf, specializing in advanced techniques such as free tissue transfer and facial reanimation surgeries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by د عادل قطينه Dr Adel Quttainah (@dr.adel.quttainah)

They do everything: liposuction, sculpting, fat transfer, and even BBLs!

The hospital prides itself on a patient-centred approach, where the concerns and preferences of patients are prioritized to ensure satisfaction and optimal outcomes.

Surgical Procedures: Such as rhinoplasty, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and facelifts.

Non-Surgical Treatments: Including laser hair removal, anti-ageing injections, and dermal fillers.

With a focus on innovation and patient care, the hospital stands out as a leading institution in the Middle East for those seeking aesthetic enhancements.