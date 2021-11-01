An adidas Runner Becomes The First Woman To RUN On The Exterior Of The Burj Khalifa

Watch out Dubai!

adidas is bringing some of the coolest workouts at epic locations and it’s all thanks to a seriously cool collab between adidas and Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) and you’re about to be blown away with some seriously slick fitness activations happening city-wide for the entire month.

To kick off celebrations, professional free runner and parkour athlete Lynn Jung challenged herself by running ON the Burj Khalifa. She’s the first woman to do so since the Tom Cruise Mission Impossible stunt moment, the big event was a collaboration between Emaar, Dubai Tourism, and Burj Khalifa. The stunt highlights adidas’s aim to empower women and motivate people in the city of Dubai across all genders, ages, and ethnicities to participate in sport and put their health & wellness first with 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

Video Unavailable

Dust off your runners and get involved, here are the 4 big adidas DFC moments you won’t want to miss!

Each year, Dubai’s month devoted to fitness outdoes itself and this year will be no different. Running from October 29 until November 27, adidas will host one-of-a-kind activations (all fitness levels welcome!), that will help Dubai achieve its become to become the world’s fittest city by 2025.

1. The incredible 360-degree yoga sessions hosted at Ain Dubai

This is AS COOL as it sounds! A brand new yoga class hosted by adidas on the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel at Bluewaters is making waves as THE workout of the season, this one’s so cool it’s already booked out, but do stay tuned for updates!

For more details and to register for sessions across DFC, please visit the adidas app to sign up here

2. Love to spin? Hit the spin sessions on the deck of the QE2

Not JUST a historic floating vessel that’s home to restaurants and the world’s largest floating nightclub, adidas will host spinning classes right on the deck, how slick is that?!

For more details and to register for sessions across DFC, please visit the adidas app to sign up here

3. Get training! adidas will contribute AED10 for every 1km run in Race for the Deserts

Recognising the importance of the desert, not just as a cultural highlight of the UAE, but also as a crucial environmental landscape to various wildlife in the country, adidas wants to contribute to ensure we have the resources to keep the desert clean!

Along with supporting the adidas’ mission to end plastic waste, for every 1km you run, adidas will contribute AED10 to safeguarding our desert (funds will be capped at USD 100,000).

Get involved to help adidas make a BIG impact.

Residents will unite on November 27 for Race for the Deserts!

For more details and to register for sessions across DFC, please visit the adidas app to sign up here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas MENA (@adidasmena)

4. The important bits:

You can join adidas and Dubai Fitness Challenge between October 29 – 27 November.

For more details and to register for sessions across DFC, please visit the adidas app to sign up here