adidas Just Launched Its First Collection Of Full-Cover Swimwear!
Introducing the first-ever adidas full-cover swimwear collection!
Making swimwear inclusive for all, the leading sportswear brand just announced its launching a full-cover swimwear collection designed for the underserved communities who are looking for more coverage and protection when swimming.
Inspired by the mission to remove barriers that prevent women from enjoying the mental and physical benefits of swimming, the brand is striving to create world-class sportswear for athletes everywhere.
A 2021 YouGov survey commissioned by adidas in the United Arab Emirates, reveals that only 12% of women are completely comfortable wearing a swimsuit at a public beach or pool. Body shame and lack of privacy are the two main reasons women do not feel comfortable in their swimsuits.
So, if you’ve ever felt limited by choice…
Spoken word-poet Asma Elbadawi fronts the powerful campaign
The new campaign, Beyond the Surface, was shot in Dubai and celebrates how water accepts everyone unconditionally. The video was first shared on June 10 and it’s already getting attention for its strong theme and cinematic feel.
Asma is an adidas partner, a basketball player and a recognisable name as a sports inclusion activist. She’s been heavily praised for petitioning and succeeding in convincing the International Basketball Association to remove a ban on hijabs and religious headwear in the professional sport.
This is a project that is close to my heart and I am incredibly proud to support a campaign that will remove barriers for women across the world to enjoy swimming. –Asma Elbadawi
The collection is carefully crafted to ensure the fabric doesn’t get in the way of your fun in the water!
Swimmers, this is designed with your comfort in mind. Through testing across the region to find the perfect balance of fit, features, performance and coverage; the full-cover swimsuit features specialised design factors that prevent any unnecessary movement of material in and out of the water.
Plus, it’s quick-drying, and it’s made of chlorine-resistant fabric that features Econyl® regenerated yarn, so yes, it’s sustainable!
The important bits
- The Full-Cover Swimwear Collection is available in a full range of sizes from 2XS to 2XL
- Available in stores from June 10, you can get it in three colour options, black, purple and burgundy