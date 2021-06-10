adidas Just Launched Its First Collection Of Full-Cover Swimwear!

Introducing the first-ever adidas full-cover swimwear collection!

Making swimwear inclusive for all, the leading sportswear brand just announced its launching a full-cover swimwear collection designed for the underserved communities who are looking for more coverage and protection when swimming.

Inspired by the mission to remove barriers that prevent women from enjoying the mental and physical benefits of swimming, the brand is striving to create world-class sportswear for athletes everywhere.

See the full collection here

A 2021 YouGov survey commissioned by adidas in the United Arab Emirates, reveals that only 12% of women are completely comfortable wearing a swimsuit at a public beach or pool. Body shame and lack of privacy are the two main reasons women do not feel comfortable in their swimsuits.

So, if you’ve ever felt limited by choice…