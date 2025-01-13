African And Eastern Announces It Will Not Increase The Price On EVERYTHING This January!

African & Eastern Announces It Will Not Increase Prices on Everything this January, Despite the reintroduction of Alcohol Tax

January 1st rolled around, and with it came the return of the 30% alcohol tax here in Dubai. Everyone knows that when taxes go up, prices usually follow. But here’s the good news: African + Eastern has decided to hold the line on their prices for the entire month of January. Yes, you read that right. Despite the new tax, everything in-store and online will stay at the same great prices you’ve come to love.

So, what does that mean for you? Well, whether you’re planning to restock your bar for the new year or you’re just craving a little something special, African + Eastern has you covered. No hidden costs, no surprise price hikes—just the best deals in town, all month long.

A statement from Sean Hennessey – General Manager UAE Retail

“African + Eastern has made the decision to hold prices at 2024 levels on all retail products across our extensive 2,000+ portfolio and will fully absorb the 30% tax impact for the month of January.

We will continue to monitor market dynamics and shopper reactions, our endeavour is to defer increases to our customers to as late a date as possible.

Our objective is to make shopping either online or in store at any of our 33 Dubai stores as convenient & enjoyable as possible and we will continue to go far, to be closer to our shoppers”

Why African + Eastern should be Your Go-To?

1. No Price Increases in January

Yep, you’re not seeing things. With the return of the 30% alcohol tax, African + Eastern is making sure their prices stay exactly where they were in December. Whether you’re browsing in-store or shopping online, you’ll pay the same price for your favorite vines, cocktails, juice, and more. Talk about a win!

2. Over 2,000 Products to Choose From

One of the best parts about shopping at African + Eastern is the variety. With over 2,000 products in stock, you can find everything from your go-to brands to some seriously unique, hard-to-find drinks. It’s like a treasure hunt, but with bottles of premium juices, rare vines, and all the craft drinks you could ever want.

3. Getting Your Liquor License? It’s Still Free and Easy

If you haven’t gotten your liquor license yet—or if you need to renew it—it’s still completely free and as easy as ever. No fees, no stress. You can either head over to Licensedxb.com or stop by any of African + Eastern’s 33 locations, where the team will walk you through the simple process.

4. 33 Convenient Stores and Fast Delivery

African + Eastern’s 33 locations are spread all across Dubai, so there’s almost always a store nearby. And if you’re in a rush, they’ve got same-day delivery available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain—perfect for those “oops, I forgot to restock” moments!

Why You Should Shop at African + Eastern This Month

Let’s be real: no one likes price hikes. But thanks to African + Eastern, you won’t have to worry about that this January. They’ve made sure to keep everything affordable so you can keep sipping your favorite drinks without feeling like you’re paying more than you should. Whether you’re after a bottle of fine wine or the latest craft beer, you’ll find it all with them.

The important bits:

Now’s the perfect time to head over to African + Eastern. Whether you’re shopping online or popping into one of their stores, you’re getting great drinks at great prices, no surprises. And hey, why not take advantage of the free license while you’re at it? Cheers to a fantastic start to 2025!

Where?

With 33 locations in Dubai, you’ll always find one nearby, stores open from Sunday to Saturday. Shop Online: Order from africaneasterndxb.com and get same-day delivery in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Al Ain.

And remember—don’t forget your free license! Whether you’re a first-timer or renewing, it’s quick, easy, and totally free.