The Incredible Taste Of Lebanon Has Landed In Dubai

Welcome to Lebanon! (Or the closest thing we can get to Lebanese vibes without ever stepping on a plane). Al Beiruti is a newly opened restaurant cafe in Umm Al Sheif, it’s got a Sheikh Zayed Road address, located right next to the Lamborghini showroom (hard to miss!). A quick glance at the menu and interiors shows this restaurant has one aim: to bring a sense of urban Lebanese flair to Dubai. We have oodles of Lebanese restaurants, but Al Beiruti is working hard to give you that unmistakable sense of Lebanese dining buzz the moment you walk through the door. If great mezze and perfect shisha, mixed with a little Lebanese soul is your jam, put Al Beiruti Restau-Café down as your new local

A specially-created Lebanese menu awaits Kicking off your day the right way, the Lebanese breakfast at Al Beiruti is about to blow you away. Watch the inner workings of the kitchen whip up the extensive menu including freshly-made Mankoushé, (ALWAYS a winner) amazing coffee, hot and cold mezze, grills daily platters, and more. The dishes are (nearly) too good to eat, with the kitchen team taking awesome amounts of pride to present stunning dishes, and it’s that, coupled with famous Lebanese hospitality, which gives you the true flavour of a Lebanese restaurant.

You’ll sink deep into the classic and cosy style… you’ll never want to leave No stone has been left unturned to ensure the stereotypically stylish Lebanese will feel right at home. The large space looks like an interiors magazine mingled with your grandmother’s cosy living room where you could spend hours sipping tea, listening to stories and playing Tawlé games. Al Beiruti is divided with both a restaurant and cafe in the same space, distinct thanks to gorgeous French glass doors, amazing lighting features and you-wish-you-had-them-in-your-home tiles. Evenings are made for lounging here enjoying Shisha crafted to perfection by Al Beiruti’s very own Shisha Master, (already dreaming of the grape mint!). You may not feel comfortable getting on a flight to Lebanon right now but this home from home is the next best thing.