Live Your Best Life With This Fab Hotel's Extended Stay Deal

Limited availability!  The Jaddaf Al Rotana is a stylish and cosy home-from-home and it’s got a long term stay offer you definitely want on your radar.

If you’re looking for accommodation in a fully equipped room that comes with all the extra privileges for you to live an easy life, look no further. The conveniently located hotel (it’s just 10 minutes from DXB!) is welcoming you with open arms with this great deal.

Stay for AED9k! Book and get more deets here

‘Furnished, or unfurnished?’ FURNISHED… ‘erry day! When you book an extended stay deal, everything is sorted

The hotel is offering an extended stay and those who nab the limited deal can call a spacious 60sqm room their new pad. It’s a King bedroom with elegant interiors, that comes with a fully equipped kitchenette, so it’s got everything you need to call this King Room a home!

This accommodation situation comes with added value, here are some of the other extras you can look forward to during your stay

Stay for 30 consecutive nights or more in the King Bedroom and you can look forward to the following goodies as added benefits along with a beautifully-laid out room complete with modern amenities, that bring you comfort and relaxation to the MAX!

  • 20% discount on food and beverages
  • 20% discount on laundry services
  • 20% discount on telephone calls
  • 20% discount on massage treatments at Bodylines

Did we mention your stay INCLUDES a free gym, pool, and the interiors are stunning!? Have questions? Start a convo on WhatsApp here

The important bits:

You can book through WhatsApp right here

Google location here

Book and get more deets here!

Al Jaddaf Rotana

With a prime location in the heart of one of Dubai’s newest premium lifestyle districts and exceptional business, leisure and dining facilities, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Dubai offers guests luxury and convenience in one five-star destination. Featuring318 modern rooms and suites blessed with city or pool views, five world-class dining venues, six high-tech meeting and conference rooms and a Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club with gym, outdoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi and sauna, steam and massage rooms, you can work, rest, dine or have fun in style. The property is just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport and DIFC and close to major tourism attractions including the Dubai Frame, Dubai Creek, Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City.

