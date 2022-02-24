Live Your Best Life With This Fab Hotel's Extended Stay Deal

Limited availability! The Jaddaf Al Rotana is a stylish and cosy home-from-home and it’s got a long term stay offer you definitely want on your radar.

If you’re looking for accommodation in a fully equipped room that comes with all the extra privileges for you to live an easy life, look no further. The conveniently located hotel (it’s just 10 minutes from DXB!) is welcoming you with open arms with this great deal.

Stay for AED9k! Book and get more deets here

‘Furnished, or unfurnished?’ FURNISHED… ‘erry day! When you book an extended stay deal, everything is sorted

The hotel is offering an extended stay and those who nab the limited deal can call a spacious 60sqm room their new pad. It’s a King bedroom with elegant interiors, that comes with a fully equipped kitchenette, so it’s got everything you need to call this King Room a home!

This accommodation situation comes with added value, here are some of the other extras you can look forward to during your stay

Stay for 30 consecutive nights or more in the King Bedroom and you can look forward to the following goodies as added benefits along with a beautifully-laid out room complete with modern amenities, that bring you comfort and relaxation to the MAX!

20% discount on food and beverages

20% discount on laundry services

20% discount on telephone calls

20% discount on massage treatments at Bodylines

Did we mention your stay INCLUDES a free gym, pool, and the interiors are stunning!? Have questions? Start a convo on WhatsApp here

The important bits:

You can book through WhatsApp right here

Google location here

Book and get more deets here!