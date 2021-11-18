A Movie Based On Real Events Shows A Harrowing Ambush On UAE Soldiers And Their Daring Escape

A new war movie that chronicles Emirati soldiers and an actual ambush that took the lives of UAE men will be released across the UAE next week, tickets are available here.

Al Kameen, a film by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, is inspired by true events when UAE soldiers fought against the odds after an ambush left them with little hope, and shows the overwhelming sense of bravery, camaraderie, and brotherhood between the men. It’s an emotional journey, created to honor the personal stories involved and it’s the biggest production of its kind to ever be shot in the GCC.

WATCH: Al Kameen, ‘aka The Ambush’ drops in cinemas on November 25, and the trailer will remind you of modern war classics, also inspired by real events, like Band of Brothers, Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, and Dunkirk

“This was no ordinary attack, this was an ambush”

The official trailer shares a snippet of the dramatic plotline when a UAE army vehicle was ambushed by enemy fighters. The men became trapped in a narrow canyon and under heavy fire, the unit commander was left with no choice but to attempt a daring mission to rescue the trapped soldiers.

The film was directed primarily by a huge local cast and crew under the watchful lens of Hollywood writers, producers, and director Pierre Morel who directed the kidnapping hit movie Taken.

This is the first film of its kind to be shot entirely in the UAE, it’s a stunning cinematic production that highlights UAE’s rugged desert terain

Al Kameen (The Ambush) is coming to UAE from November 25

Tickets are available here