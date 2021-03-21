Latest
Discover Yourself Through This Immersive Exhibit At Alserkal Avenue This March
Calling all car enthusiasts and fans of German automobiles, there’s an event coming up this Spring and you NEED to get involved!
Enter the Art of Confidence Exhibition, brought to you by Volkswagen Middle East in celebration of its latest model launch, the T-Roc.
You’ve heard of T-Rex 🦖 , now get familiar with the all-new sporty lifestyle CUV, T-Roc, that’s a full-on DYNOMITE on wheels!
Volkswagen being a ‘people’s brand’ always aim to move people forward, is hosting one immersive exhibit for the community, that promises to take guests on a journey of self-discovery! #BornConfident
You know the brand, you know its leading qualities, e.g. the affordable mobility, premium quality, technology and design! Volkswagen has supported you in every way, now it’s time for you to extend your support to your FAVE automotive brand this March.
Save the date: Art week from March 22 to March 27, 2021, at Alserkal Avenue (except for March 26).
Apart from celebrating the launch of, T-Roc (the new car model in the region) the Art of Confidence Exhibition will bring together 4 artists who will create a work of art that conveys what confidence means to them!
Thus, resulting in an exhibition that will take you on a journey of self-discovery and maybe boost that bit of self-confidence.
More information here
Dates & timings?
- March 22 from 4pm to 9pm
- March 23 to 27 from 10pm to 7pm (except for 26th March)
Where? Alserkal Avenue