A Brand New Downtown Restaurant Brings The Magic Of Beirut To Dubai

Rejoice, vibe hunters!

A famous Beirut export has just opened in Dubai, and they have chosen one incredible location and venue to make their mark on Dubai’s bustling dining scene.

Enter: Amelia Restaurant & Lounge

Completing the ultimate trio, Amelia mixes gastronomy, mixology and music seamlessly and the Dubai sister is no different. Making a HUGE splash, Amelia boasts an iconic Address Sky View address and this drone footage shows you exactly what you can expect.

The opening night scenes at Amelia were like no other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Restaurant & Lounge (@amelia.dubai)

You’ll love the retro meets futuristic vibes and the steampunk-inspired theme

The walkway, the decor, the menu and the curated drinks selection… every last detail is thought through to perfection and the result is seamless.

Pushing the limits of mixology and gastronomy this is a fun exploration into the origins of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine with Mediterranean notes. It’s a whole treat for every sense and it’s guaranteed to bring that same Beirut magic to this slick new Dubai location.

The important bits:

Amelia Restaurant & Lounge has opened in Dubai

Get more details:

+971 4 328 2805 | +971 50 170 2805

Drop an email to reservations.dubai@amelialounge.com