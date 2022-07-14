RUN! A JBR Hotel Has Announced Cash Back On Meals This Summer

Dubai fam! If you love sunshine, staycays, and food, you’ve landed on the right page.

Summer is here, which means ONE thing for Dubai residents… The best deals are dropping and you’ve got to be quick to catch ’em!

Hungry? This summer, dine at Amwaj Rotana and receive 25% for your next visit.

And that might be all the info you need! The hotel is located on Dubai’s buzzing JBR, and there are plenty of foodie deals to tempt you this summer. You’ll visit for the brunch (which IS included in this deal), and you’ll keep coming back for more for all of the theme nights including an international buffet at Horizon, Indian Theme Night at Horizon every Wednesday, Oriental Theme Night at Horizon every Tuesday, stunning teppanyaki shows at Japanese American Benihana, authentic Italian cuisine at Rosso – Phew!

Get 25% Cashback when dining at Amwaj Rotana this summer

So, how can you guarantee this deal?

Spend a minimum of AED100 on food and drinks at Rosso, Benihana or Horizon and receive the value of 25% of your total bill as a voucher to use upon your next visit.

Offer is available during July and August 2022, vouchers can be redeemed until September 30

The offers keep coming! Get 20% off room rates this summer and get the most out of your stay

Love brunch? The summer brunch at Amwaj Rotana is a blast!

4 hours, 100 dishes, award-winning eats from Rosso, Horizon, Benihana and JB’s – what more do you want?!

Brunch here and get 25% cash back on your eats!

When: Every Saturday from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Where: Level 2, Amwaj Rotana

AED 259 per person for soft beverages

per child (6 – 12 years old) Children under 6 years dine for free

AED 79 supplement for sparkling package to all guests using the Entertainer app

Run! These fab foodie deals are ONLY available during July and August