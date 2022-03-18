An Amazing Women’s-Only Membership Networking Club Is Launching In Dubai

An Amazing New Club Is Launching For Dubai Gals To Network!

If you’re on the lookout for a business mentor, an advisor, a place to launch your product or you simply want to grow your network in the UAE, the BeingShe club is for you.

The club was launched by entrepreneur Aparna Bajpai who recognised that it’s particularly difficult for expat females to connect. Therefore, the BeingShe club aims to become the largest network for women searching for business growth and development opportunities in the UAE.

BeingShe is an organization that focuses on women empowerment with initiatives like BeingShe Excellence Awards, She Talks and BeingShe Universe. Now, the organisation is going one step further, with the aim to create the largest network for women in the region.

The BeingShe Club will officially launch on March 27

BeingShe club will host monthly networking activities for members. These will include private tours, panel discussions and wellness retreats along with masterclasses in financial planning and business. Through these events, members have a platform to launch their products, find mentors and meet and greet key decision-makers while expanding their professional and personal network.

Members will also get special discounts from associated brands and get to attend the prestigious red carpet annual gala events which brings all of Dubai’s socialites under one roof. FAB!

Interested gals looking to join the network should attend the launch party!

It’s taking place on the Studio rooftop, Souk Madinat Jumeirah on March 27

This is touted to become the largest network for women searching for business growth and development opportunities in the UAE – not to be missed!

“It’s like people were waiting for me to start it”

“I found myself in the same situation after being in the corporate world and being a homemaker. This is why I said I am going to do this for all those women who might have the resources but lack proper guidance. The response has been amazing. It’s like people were just waiting for me to start it”

Founder of BeingShe Aparna Bajpai

Join the club

Join like-minded ladies to grow your network. From entrepreneurs and government officials to international fashion designers, medical practitioners and award-winning artists.

More information here