Move Into This Cosy Fully-Furnished Pad And Never Pay A DEWA Bill Again

They say moving home is up there with some of the most stressful life situations we face…

But NOT when you can walk into a cosy pad where all the hard work is done for you… AMIRITE?!

Long term stay options are ideal for people who are looking for a comfortable, fully-furnished pad, without ANY moving drama.

So you can forget the pains of connecting DEWA, sourcing an internet connection, and finding a local gym, Arjaan Dubai Media City has palatial long term stay deals starting from AED 12,999 per month. More deets below!

Get cosy in these fully furnished apartments

Skip the trip to Ikea, these kitchens are fully furnished, and the set monthly cost also includes cleaning services, access to the pool, Bodylines fitness and wellness centre, dedicated covered parking, and a host of other benefits like discounts on dining and laundry – how good is that?!

And if you REALLY want to live that easy ‘hotel life’, you can enjoy a daily breakfast buffet from AED 1,200* per person per month.

The important bits:

The Long Term Stay deals start from AED 12,999* – These room options are limited so get in touch ASAP to secure a room.

For booking or more information, call 04 436 0000 or email at [email protected]

Book now here: http://roho.it/ysfm