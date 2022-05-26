OOH! This City Centre Hotel Has A Fab Summer Long Stay Offer

You’re looking for a new home in Dubai, but EVERY apartment is either unfurnished or filled with a seriously random mix of old furniture – who wants that?!

What would you say to a fully furnished apartment, that’s got EVERYTHING you need to move in right now… You simply need to bring a toothbrush, your clothes and you’re good to go!

Arjaan Dubai Media City Rotana has fully furnished rooms or apartments, including an equipped kitchen with rates starting from AED 9,999* per month. So you can skip the trips to Ikea and Carrefour, and save yourself a big shopping spree!

You’ve got Wi-Fi, cleaning services, FAB pool access, covered parking and access to Bodylines Fitness and Wellness Center – these homes have got it all!

Level up your stay with a whole heap of extras

It’s like a hotel stay… For the rest of your life! Enjoy a host of benefits including amazing discounts on dining and laundry. PLUS, you can add a daily breakfast buffet with an additional charge of AED 1,200* per person per month.

Tempted?! Books yours ASAP or get more information, call 04 436 0000 or email at sales.arjaandmc@rotana.com

Get all the deets right here