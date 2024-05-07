The First Ever Baby Expo Is Coming To Dubai And 10% Proceeds Go To Gaza

Get ready, parents and parents-to-be, because The Baby Expo is coming to town, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!

The Middle East’s first-ever Baby Expo is happening at the Dubai World Trade Centre on May 24 and 25 2024 and it promises to redefine your parenting journey in the most fabulous way possible.

So mark your calendars and grab your tickets now from Virgin Megastore to ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible experience!

The perfect spot to begin conscious parenting: 10% of the ticket sales go to Gaza

Not only will you have the chance to explore over 150 premium global brands showcasing thousands of products for your little ones, but you’ll also be supporting a worthy cause. 10% of ticket proceeds will go to ‘Gaza in our Hearts’, a Ramadan initiative by Dubai Cares.

You’ll be making a difference while indulging in all things baby-related. It’s a win-win situation!

Hosted by Kris Fade, this event is guaranteed to be star-studded and full of surprises

Picture this: 10,500 square meters packed with entertainment for the whole family, exclusive discounts, and special offers you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, you’ll rub shoulders with famous parents like entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian and comedian Russell Kane.

Here’s a sneak peek into what you can expect:

Celebrity Speakers & Expert Workshops: Attendees will glean insights from high-profile speakers and expert workshops covering topics from newborn care to entrepreneurship, featuring renowned figures such as Joelle Mardinian, Kelly Marie Hodgkin, Amanda Jenner, and more.

Attendees will glean insights from high-profile speakers and expert workshops covering topics from newborn care to entrepreneurship, featuring renowned figures such as Joelle Mardinian, Kelly Marie Hodgkin, Amanda Jenner, and more.

The Baby Expo offers a comprehensive platform for parents to compare products, receive professional advice, and access exclusive discounts from over 150 brands tailored for the region, aiding in informed decisions and potential savings.

Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities including Magic Phil shows, sensory activities, baby massage sessions, and more, ensuring a delightful experience for all family members with mystery goody bags filled with vouchers and samples.

Book your tickets to The Baby Expo for the ultimate parenting experience

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting your journey, this event has something for everyone. Get your tickets now and get ready to be amazed!

Where? Dubai World Trade Centre

When? Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May

Prices?

Early Bird: 1-Day: AED 50 | Early Bird: 2-Day: AED 80

Standard Rates: 1-day: AED 75 | 2-day: AED 120

On the Door: 1-day: AED 100 | 2-day: AED 160

More deets on thebabyexpo.com