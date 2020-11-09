Latest
Indian Expat Family Wins Life-Changing AED15 MILLION In The Big Ticket Lottery
This is the stuff dreams are made of!
And those dreams have become a reality for Nobin Mathew. The Indian expat, husband and father of one nabbed AED15 MILLION in the Big Ticket lottery – and we can’t hide our jealously!
The 38-year-old actually bought the ticket with two friends, and the humble winner, who works for a national agency group says he won’t spend it all on himself… the family man will use part of the money to help others in need. Nahhhhhh!
Get your ticket for the NEXT Big Ticket here
“Keep trying, you never know when lady luck can come knocking on your door.”
Mathew pictured with his family after winning the life-changing AED15million in the Big Ticket giveaway!
The Big Ticket giveaway happens monthly and next month there’s a huge AED12 MILLION up for grabs
It’s part of The Dream 12 million promotion, and there are six big money prizes. Second place gets AED500,000… How good is that?!
The Dream 12 Million live draw will take place on 3rd December – get your tickets here, (right now it’s buy-two-get-one-free!)
Mark Your Calendar: The live draw takes place on December 3, and participants could win Gold, Mobile Phones, Tablets, Bluetooth Speakers and free entry tickets to the Big Ticket series 223.
Live show time? December 3, 2020 at 2pm and you can watch it LIVE on Facebook and YouTube!
Congratulations to all the winners!
|Anil Madathil
|002370
|Indian
|BMW 430i
|Sainul Purakkal
|282790
|Indian
|AED30,000
|Mujahid Chattha
|040832
|Pakistan
|AED40,000
|Anil Mirchandani
|079622
|Indian
|AED50,000
|Kurban Khan
|322443
|Indian
|AED60,000
|Venkatesh Katta
|279751
|Indian
|AED70,000
|Francis Poulo
|336000
|Indian
|AED80,000
|Anil Thomas
|108304
|Indian
|AED90,000
|Sheeja Abrahim
|151016
|Indian
|AED100,000
|Gibson Jose
|328676
|Indian
|AED500,000
|Nobin Mathew
|254806
|Indian
|AED15,000,000