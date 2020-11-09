د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Indian Expat Family Wins Life-Changing AED15 MILLION In The Big Ticket Lottery

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

This is the stuff dreams are made of!

And those dreams have become a reality for Nobin Mathew. The Indian expat, husband and father of one nabbed AED15 MILLION in the Big Ticket lottery – and we can’t hide our jealously!

The 38-year-old actually bought the ticket with two friends, and the humble winner, who works for a national agency group says he won’t spend it all on himself… the family man will use part of the money to help others in need. Nahhhhhh!

Get your ticket for the NEXT Big Ticket here

“Keep trying, you never know when lady luck can come knocking on your door.”

Mathew pictured with his family after winning the life-changing AED15million in the Big Ticket giveaway!

The Big Ticket giveaway happens monthly and next month there’s a huge AED12 MILLION up for grabs

It’s part of The Dream 12 million promotion, and there are six big money prizes. Second place gets AED500,000… How good is that?!

The Dream 12 Million live draw will take place on 3rd December – get your tickets here, (right now it’s buy-two-get-one-free!)

Mark Your Calendar: The live draw takes place on December 3, and participants could win Gold, Mobile Phones, Tablets, Bluetooth Speakers and free entry tickets to the Big Ticket series 223.

Live show time? December 3, 2020 at 2pm and you can watch it LIVE on Facebook and YouTube!

via GIPHY

Congratulations to all the winners!

Anil Madathil 002370 Indian BMW 430i
Sainul Purakkal 282790 Indian AED30,000
Mujahid Chattha 040832 Pakistan AED40,000
Anil Mirchandani 079622 Indian AED50,000
Kurban Khan 322443 Indian AED60,000
Venkatesh Katta 279751 Indian AED70,000
Francis Poulo 336000 Indian AED80,000
Anil Thomas 108304 Indian AED90,000
Sheeja Abrahim 151016 Indian AED100,000
Gibson Jose 328676 Indian AED500,000
Nobin Mathew 254806 Indian AED15,000,000

Get your tickets here!

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?