Indian Expat Family Wins Life-Changing AED15 MILLION In The Big Ticket Lottery

This is the stuff dreams are made of!

And those dreams have become a reality for Nobin Mathew. The Indian expat, husband and father of one nabbed AED15 MILLION in the Big Ticket lottery – and we can’t hide our jealously!

The 38-year-old actually bought the ticket with two friends, and the humble winner, who works for a national agency group says he won’t spend it all on himself… the family man will use part of the money to help others in need. Nahhhhhh!

“Keep trying, you never know when lady luck can come knocking on your door.”

Mathew pictured with his family after winning the life-changing AED15million in the Big Ticket giveaway!