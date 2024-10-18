Binance Is Hosting A Major Web3 Event in Dubai!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Expect an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including:
● Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Circle
● His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation
● Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Republic
● Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group
For the first time in Binance Blockchain Week history, a majority of the Binance leadership team will be present at the conference to discuss their commitment to building the industry and the factors shaping its future. Binance speakers include: He Yi, Co-Founder of Binance; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Rachel Conlan, CMO of Binance; Noah Perlman, CCO of Binance; Rohit Wad, CTO of Binance; and Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets at Binance.
● Tickets from Dhs1,100
● When: Wednesday, October 30 – Thursday, October 31
● Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai
● For more details and to grab tickets, visit http://binanceblockchainweek.com
