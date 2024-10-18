Binance Is Hosting A Major Web3 Event in Dubai!

The sixth edition of Binance Blockchain Week kicks off at the end of the month

Calling all Web3 and crypto enthusiasts (or those eager to explore the world of blockchain) – make sure to mark your calendars! Binance Blockchain Week is set to kick off on Wednesday, October 30, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Over two thrilling days, this event will bring together leading policymakers, innovators, and investors for high impact discussions on the future of the industry.

Get your Binance Blockchain Week tickets here

Binance’s event will center around the theme of “Momentum,” where conversations will explore the current state of the industry, the hurdles overcome, and how momentum is taking things forward.

Expect an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including: ● Jeremy Allaire, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Circle

● His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation

● Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Republic

● Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman of Wamda Group

Binance CEO, Richard Teng, will take the stage on day 1 of the event

This is the very first Web3 event hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena, and you can expect to learn from and network with some of the most forward-thinking pioneers in the industry. Elliptic Founder & Chief Scientist, Tom Robinson, and The Sandbox Co-Founder & COO, Sébastien Borget, will tackle hot topics such as the slow adoption of Web3 by Web2 companies and the game-changing potential of generative AI.

Binance CMO, Rachel Conlan, will take the stage on day 2 of the event