These 180 Second Artisanal Pizzas In Dubai Are Actually Epic

I just spent 20 mins of work time staring at the pizza on the Blaze Pizza ‘gram feed… and I’m not sorry about it! Although I AM now craving pizza, garlic knots, and cheesy bread. Blaze Pizza already has a reputation for serving up artisanal pizzas in 180 seconds… Flat! They do fast-fired pizzas across the region and their signature options are well-crafted, true pizza lovers will appreciate the unique mix of ingredients. But there are other options too! You can BYO Pizza (build your own!), salads, sides, and big deals, the gang’s all here! Here are 4 reasons Blaze Pizza should be on your radar

4. Get fired up with 8 delish signature pizzas Starting from AED42 for an 11-inch, these pizzas are seriously good value for a fresh meal made with clean ingredients. Prepare to feast on the Art Lover, BBQ Chicken, Hot Link, Green Stripe, Red Vine, Meat Eater, Veg Out, White Top and the simple, (but oh-so-seriously good) Simple Pie. Tip: The art lover with artichokes, mozzarella, ricotta, chopped garlic and red sauce dollops is DELISHIIII. See here for the signature range, you can also find the allergen info easily when you click on each option – handy!

3. Know what you’re craving? BYO Pizza and choose from a mix of crusts For that one friend who’s super picky… Build your own pizza! All made with fresh dough; choose the classic, high-rise, cauliflower or gluten-free crust to create your own unique pizza perfection. There’s also a fab selection of sides (starting from AED14 for garlic knots!) and salads (starting from AED25).

2. You’ll legit DROOL over the Take Two deal If you KNOW you want a delish lunch, but you can’t pinpoint exactly what’s going to satisfy your cravings, do the Take Two. You’ll get half a pizza & a choice of wedges, salad, FOUR dough knots, or cheesy bread! “Cheesy bread” is hands down my fave word combo in the English dictionary and the Blaze Pizza option is bangin’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaze Pizza Middle East (@blazepizzame)

1. The lunchtime treat yo’ self deal is so needed And ‘cus this is available every day, you can dream about this when you wake up in the morning. The lunchtime treat at Blaze gets you a free drink, (soda or lemonade) when you buy a whole pizza – perf for these sunnier climes! When? In-store daily, 11am – 4pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaze Pizza Middle East (@blazepizzame)

*BRB ordering Blaze for lunch